PM Modi extends greetings on Republic Day, calls for stronger resolve in building ‘Viksit Bharat’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 18th Rozgar Mela through a virtual conference, in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo/ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the 77th Republic Day and called for renewed energy and enthusiasm in the resolve to build a “Viksit Bharat”.

“Best wishes on Republic Day. May this occasion add renewed energy and enthusiasm in our collective resolve to build a Viksit Bharat,” PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

Prime Minister’s greetings come ahead of the grand celebration, which will be presided by President Droupadi Murmu at Kartavya Path, New Delhi. The President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will attend as the Chief Guests on this momentous occasion.