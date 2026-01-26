PM Modi extends greetings on Republic Day, calls for stronger resolve in building ‘Viksit Bharat’

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the 77th Republic Day and called for renewed energy and enthusiasm in the resolve to build a “Viksit Bharat”.
“Best wishes on Republic Day. May this occasion add renewed energy and enthusiasm in our collective resolve to build a Viksit Bharat,” PM Modi wrote in a post on X.
Prime Minister’s greetings come ahead of the grand celebration, which will be presided by President Droupadi Murmu at Kartavya Path, New Delhi. The President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will attend as the Chief Guests on this momentous occasion.
President Droupadi Murmu hails role of women in making of Viksit Bharat
Murmu addressed the nation on the eve of Republic Day and underscored India’s status as the world’s fastest-growing major economy and said its “economic destiny” is being shaped by self-reliance.
“India is the world’s fastest-growing major economy… Despite global uncertainties, India is recording continuous economic growth. We are moving towards achieving our goal of becoming the world’s third-largest economy in the near future,” she said in her 25-minute televised address.
She also underlined the role of women in India’s progress. “The path-breaking and talented women of our country are setting new benchmarks in many fields,” Murmu said, citing achievements of the women’s cricket team, self-help groups, and women’s participation in sectors ranging from agriculture and space to the armed forces.
“Our women are breaking traditional stereotypes and forging ahead. They are actively contributing to the overall development of the country. More than 10 crore women associated with self-help groups are redefining the process of development. Women are making their mark in every field, from agriculture to space, from self-employment to the armed forces,” she said.
She also noted that women’s representation in Panchayati Raj institutions has now reached 46 per cent.
