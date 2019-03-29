Narendra Modi – Republic Bharat interview LIVE updates: Prime Minister’s first interview in poll season airs at 8 am today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Republic Bharat Interview: Prime Minister Modi, who began his 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign on Thursday, has given an interview — his first this poll season — to news channel Republic Bharat. The channel’s Twitter handle announced late Thursday evening that the Prime Minister’s interview — ‘the biggest election interview’ — would be broadcast at 8 am today. This comes three months after Modi’s last interview to news agency Asian News International.

In the past five years, Modi has not had a single press conference, and has given handful interviews to news channels and dailies. In his last interview, Modi told ANI editor Smita Prakash in January that the upcoming elections would be a faceoff between the ‘junta and the gathbandhan’. Following the interview, he was at the receiving end of mixed responses from political leaders, with Opposition front runner Rahul Gandhi alleging it was a ‘staged interview’.

Modi began his party’s campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with three rallies Thursday — in Meerut, Rudrapur and Jammu. Modi is scheduled to visit and address rallies in three other places today — Koraput in Odisha, Mahabubnagar in Telangana and Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh.