Aadhaar mandatory as ID proof to tie rakhi on PM Modi? PMO refutes claims

A controversy erupted after a report started doing the rounds on social media that the women and children who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Raksha Bandhan last Sunday were asked to mandatorily furnish their Aadhaar cards. The report further claimed that only those who were able to show their Aadhaar cards were allowed to tie rakhi on Modi’s wrist. However, the Prime Minister’s Office has rubbished the claims.

The claim was based on a photo shared by the PMO website and the Press Information Bureau (PIB), which showed a girl tying rakhi on PM Modi’s wrist while carrying an Aadhaar card on her hand. The report created a buzz on social media platforms and netizens slammed the government over the incident.

Children tying ‘Rakhi’ on PM @narendramodi’s wrist, on the occasion of ‘Raksha Bandhan’, in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/J11pFDrByO — PIB India (@PIB_India) August 26, 2018

However, in other pictures tweeted by the PIB, some children are seen wearing their school I-cards while the women had badges, probably of the organisation they represented. As per the security protocol, an ID proof has to be furnished while meeting Prime Minister of India.

The PMO has, meanwhile, refuted the report that furnishing an Aadhaar card was mandatory to meet the PM on Rakhi. “In any high-security zone, a person has to carry a photo-ID for entry. The girl in question is also carrying a photo ID proof and in the absence of a purse, held it in her hand,” a media report quoted a PMO official.

