PM Modi attacks Rahul Gandhi on triple talaq, asks if Congress is a party only for Muslim men

After laying the foundation stone of Purvanchal Expressway, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shot a volley of questions at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his party’s opposition to the triple talaq, which is yet to be passed in the Rajya Sabha. Addressing a rally at Azamgarh, the constituency of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, Modi said he was not surprised in ‘Mr Namdaar‘ claiming they are a Muslim party.
The PM also questioned Gandhi if the Congress merely belonged to Muslim men or did it belong to Muslim women as well. “I have read in a newspaper that the Congress president has said that Congress is a party of Muslims, I am not surprised by this. All I want to ask is, is their party only for Muslim men or for women too? Ye log sansad mein kanoon dabakar baith jaate hain,” ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.
Follow LIVE Updates of PM Modi’s Uttar Pradesh visit here
Targetting the alliance of Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party and Mayawati’s BSP, Modi told the audience, “Those who didn’t even like looking at each other earlier, are now chanting Modi Modi. These people, out on bail, and the dynastic parties now want to create obstacles on your path to development.
Modi also alleged that some political parties had only indulged in politics in the name of Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Ram Manohar Lohia. Asking the people if they witnessed any development before 2014, Modi said despite people imposing their trust on Congress, they cheated the poor and filled their own coffers. Training his guns on Mayawati, Modi said BSP only asked for votes from Dalits and backward classes but did nothing for their development
On Friday, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had also attacked Gandhi on similar lines. Quoting a report from the Inquilab, Sitharaman alleged the Congress chief told Muslim intellectuals during a meeting at his residence that “Congress is a Muslim party”. Sitharaman further said the Congress is “playing a dangerous game… of communal politics” and will be “solely responsible if any disharmony plays out between now and the 2019 elections”.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App