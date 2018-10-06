PM Modi blames Congress for vote bank politics; Rahul accuses BJP of working for rich, neglecting poor

PM Modi’s comments stood in sharp contrast with those of Congress president, who accused BJP of working for the interests of a ‘few rich people’ and neglecting crores of farmers and other downtrodden sections of the society. PM Modi’s comments stood in sharp contrast with those of Congress president, who accused BJP of working for the interests of a ‘few rich people’ and neglecting crores of farmers and other downtrodden sections of the society.

On a day marked by the announcement of poll dates for the assembly elections in the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram; Prime Minister’s visit to Ajmer and Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s public meetings in Madhya Pradesh witnessed numerous rhetorical statements made by the two leaders in the election-bound states.

PM Modi accused the Congress of indulging in vote bank politics and instilling fear and doubt in the minds of the people. “They (Congress) allocate the budget as per vote bank politics and therefore overall development does not happen,” Modi said. “With great difficulty, the country has picked the right direction now after 60 years. Don’t give them another chance,” the Prime Minister appealed to people in the poll-bound Rajasthan.

ALSO READ | Model Code of Conduct comes into force after EC declares poll dates for five states

PM Modi’s comments stood in sharp contrast with those of Congress president, who accused BJP of working for the interests of a ‘few rich people’ and neglecting crores of farmers and other downtrodden sections of the society.

“If you want to help out the rich, do it..but also help the farmers and other poor sections of the society. If Rs 3 lakh crore of the rich can be written off, then why not give such concessions to farmers and other poor sections of the society?” the Congress said at an event held by a tribal organisation in Morena.

Also, BJP president Amit Shah, who spent his day campaigning in the cities of Indore, Ratlam and Jhabua in Madhya Pradesh, reiterated his labelling of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh as ‘termites’. He also mocked former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and took a jibe by saying that the ex-PM read from speeches supplied to him by Sonia Gandhi.

“Rahul can’t see the importance of surgical strikes, because he has Italian spectacles on his eyes,” Shah added. The BJP president also asked Gandhi to clarify his stand on the issue of illegal migration to the electorate. “Rahul can’t see the importance of surgical strikes, because he has Italian spectacles on his eyes,” Shah added. The BJP president also asked Gandhi to clarify his stand on the issue of illegal migration to the electorate.

“Rahul had said the prime minister was pandering the blood of soldiers. He does not know the value of martyrdom, otherwise, he would not have used such words,” Shah said in a reference to Congress president’s comments on the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army. Gandhi had earlier alleged that PM Modi was doing ‘khoon ki dalaali‘ with the blood of soldiers.

“Rahul can’t see the importance of surgical strikes, because he has Italian spectacles on his eyes,” Shah added. The BJP president also asked Gandhi to clarify his stand on the issue of illegal migration to the electorate.

Appealing people to vote for the BJP, he said, “We assure you that we will drive infiltrators out of the country, because we do not do vote-bank politics. Country’s security is of paramount importance for us.”

“Earlier Mamata used to raise voice against infiltrators. But now she is saying that infiltrators should be allowed to stay in the country, because they vote for her,” the BJP chief added.

(With inputs from PTI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd