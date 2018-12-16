Narendra Modi in UP HIGHLIGHTS: They (Cong) always tried to overpower judiciary, says PM in Prayagraj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday took a dig at the Congress saying the party has always tried to destroy all those organisations that refused to work against its will. While addressing a gathering in Prayagraj, Modi referred to the Opposition and said the party, which has ruled the country for the longest period, has placed itself above the law, judiciary and even the country and has worked only for its own benefits. The party has even tried to overpower judiciary since it always stood firmly against the injustices practised by the Congress.
Earlier in the day, the PM had also launched a blistering attack on the Congress in Rae Bareli, a stronghold of the Gandhi family. In his first rally after BJP’s defeat in the assembly polls, Modi attacked the Rahul Gandhi-led party over unemployment, farmer issues and development. Accusing UPA of doing nothing during their tenure, Modi said, “Why did the Congress not implement the Swaminathan Committee report despite being in power for 10 years? This factory (Modern Coach Factory) was approved in 2007. The aim was to make 1,000 new coaches. The factory was ready. But for 4 years, these coaches were taken for painting. The factory was never allowed to function.”
He also accused the Congress of lying and spreading a hoax about loan waiver. “The Centre is committed to the development of Raebareli. Earlier governments neglected it,” he said.
PM Modi inaugurates a new terminal at Bamrauli Airport in Prayagraj
PM Modi accuses Congress of trying to overpower judiciary
The party destroyed all those who refused to work according to their will: PM Modi
Beware of parties pretending to stand for democracy: Modi
Modi asks citizens to beware of people and parties which only pretend to stand for democracy.
The party (Congress) always tried to destroy the power of judiciary: PM Modi in Prayagraj
Kumbh represents 'one and united' India: Modi
Central Government along with UP Government has tried to ensure a memorable Kumbh Mela this year. "I have invited foreign delegates to experience the cultural richness of Kumbh mela in Prayagraj," said PM Modi. "Kumbh represents 'one and united' India.
Special facilities for Kumbh: PM Modi in Prayagraj
Facilities of modern infrastructure will be available in Prayagraj, said Modi. "BJP government has focussed on connectivity and infrastructure, and arranged for special facilities for Kumbh," PM Modi said.
PM Modi addresses meeting in Prayagraj
Modi performs Ganga Pujan at Sangam Ghat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs Ganga Pujan at Sangam Ghat in Prayagraj
PM Modi inaugurates a Command and Control Centre for Kumbh Mela
Prime Minister Modi arrives in Prayagraj
Centre committed to development of Rae Bareli: PM Modi
Modi, who inspected the Modern Coach Factory, said its neglect was "an example of injustice to the country's means and resources by previous governments". The factory was sanctioned in 2007 but failed to take off, he said. "The Centre is committed to the development of Raebareli. Earlier governments neglected it," he said in his first public meeting after the BJP's loss in recent Assembly polls.
National Interest, prime focus of BJP: Modi
Talking to the crowd in Rae Bareli, Modi said, "Whenever there is a question on the security of the country, respect of the troops, I want to tell you today that national interest is the prime focus of our government."
Is Congress agitated that there is no 'Quattrocchi uncle, Christian Michel' in BJP's defence deals: PM Modi
Launching an attack on the Congress, PM Modi touched upon Bofors scam and AgustaWestland chopper case. Referring to the extradition of alleged middleman Christian Michel in the VVIP chopper case, Modi said, "He was brought to India, a few days back. All have seen how Congress sent one of its own as a lawyer to save him. I want to know if the Congress is disturbed that there is no 'Michel' or 'Ottavio Quattrocchi' (alleged middlemen) in the defence deals that BJP is procuring."
Attacking Congress, Modi asked if this "constant worry" is the reason behind Congress' attempts of "creating an atmosphere of distrust over Indian judiciary"
Prime Minister Modi pays homage to soldiers on Vijay Diwas
During his address in Rae Bareli, Prime Minister Modi also paid homage to all those who sacrificed their lives during the 1971 war against Pakistan. Vijay Diwas (Victory Day) is celebrated every year on December 16 in India to mark the anniversary of victory of Indian forces over Pakistan in Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. On 16 December 1971, nearly 93,000 Pakistani soldiers had raised white flags and surrendered to the Indian Army. The victory followed the creation of Bangladesh (then East Pakistan).
