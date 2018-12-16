Narendra Modi in UP HIGHLIGHTS: They (Cong) always tried to overpower judiciary, says PM in Prayagraj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday took a dig at the Congress saying the party has always tried to destroy all those organisations that refused to work against its will. While addressing a gathering in Prayagraj, Modi referred to the Opposition and said the party, which has ruled the country for the longest period, has placed itself above the law, judiciary and even the country and has worked only for its own benefits. The party has even tried to overpower judiciary since it always stood firmly against the injustices practised by the Congress.

Earlier in the day, the PM had also launched a blistering attack on the Congress in Rae Bareli, a stronghold of the Gandhi family. In his first rally after BJP’s defeat in the assembly polls, Modi attacked the Rahul Gandhi-led party over unemployment, farmer issues and development. Accusing UPA of doing nothing during their tenure, Modi said, “Why did the Congress not implement the Swaminathan Committee report despite being in power for 10 years? This factory (Modern Coach Factory) was approved in 2007. The aim was to make 1,000 new coaches. The factory was ready. But for 4 years, these coaches were taken for painting. The factory was never allowed to function.”

He also accused the Congress of lying and spreading a hoax about loan waiver. “The Centre is committed to the development of Raebareli. Earlier governments neglected it,” he said.