PM Modi gives UP projects worth Rs 33,000 crore, flays SP, BSP for stalling development in state

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi addressing at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Poorvanchal Expressway, in Azamgarh. (PTI) Prime Minister, Narendra Modi addressing at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Poorvanchal Expressway, in Azamgarh. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a slew of projects in Uttar Pradesh, including the Rs 23,000 crore Purvanchal Expressway that will connect the region to Lucknow and Ghazipur. Laying the foundation stone for the expressway, Modi targetted the previous Samajwadi Party regime of Akhilesh Yadav, saying his government stalled several development projects in the state.

Addressing a public event in Azamgarh, Modi said ever since BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014, the National Highway network had doubled in the state. This was the first public appearance by Modi in Azamgarh, the constituency of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

“The 340-km Purvanchal Expressway will transform the towns and cities that it passes through. It would also provide swifter connectivity between Delhi and Ghazipur. New industry and institutions can develop along the expressway,” he said. The six-lane Purvanchal Expressway, expandable to eight lanes, will connect Lucknow with the economically less developed districts like Azamgarh, Mau, Ghazipur, Faizabad, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar and Amethi. The expressway will bring about the development of UP’s eastern districts by connecting them to the state capital and further to Agra and New Delhi, through the Lucknow-Agra Expressway and the Yamuna Expressway, officials told PTI.

Modi appeals to Muslims, targets Congress’ over Triple Talaq

Prime minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a public meet. (PTI Photo) Prime minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a public meet. (PTI Photo)

The Prime Minister, during his address, targeted Congress over its opposition to the Triple Talaq bill and questioned if the party, which “claims to be of Muslims,” only belonged to Muslim men? “When BJP brought the anti-talaq legislation, these parties had put hurdles even then. They want that triple talaq should continue, and the life of Muslim women should remain miserable. But I assure you that I will make these political parties understand, and take them along so that Muslim women do not face any problems due to triple talaq,” he said.

“In the 21st century, these political parties are still living in the 18th century. These dynastic parties are toiling to oust Modi. I want to tell them that there are still four or five days left for the Parliament session to begin. Meet the victims of talaq and nikah halala, ask them about their plight, and then put your point of view in Parliament,” he said.

Modi attacks BSP-SP alliance

Attacking the BSP-SP alliance, which has been giving a tough competition to the ruling BJP in the state, Modi said some of their leaders “out on bail” had sought votes from the poor, the Dalits and the backward classes, but after forming the government they filled their own coffers and did nothing for the people. Modi said because of the policies of the previous governments, eastern Uttar Pradesh had suffered. “These parties which could not see eye to eye in the past have joined hands now. Do you know why? They want to stall the development work by the government. Will you allow this?” the PM asked the crowd.

Varanasi gets projects worth Rs 1,000 crore

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi said that the centre has sanctioned Rs 21,000 crore since 2014. (PTI) Prime Minister, Narendra Modi said that the centre has sanctioned Rs 21,000 crore since 2014. (PTI)

Meanwhile, in a big bonanza for Varanasi, Modi inaugurated projects worth Rs 937 crore and said he wanted to see Kashi developed as a place with an ancient soul but in a modern shell. “A new Banaras is being built for a new India. Its soul will remain ancient but the structure will be new,” Modi said in the city, which is also his political constituency. He said the development of Varanasi was neglected when the Samajwadi Party was in power in the state. “Four years back there were overflowing sewers, dangling cables, and traffic jams all over. The road from the airport was in a bad state due to which flights were missed,” he said.

Meanwhile, talking about the cleanliness of Ganga, which has been one of the poll promises of the BJP in 2014, Modi said the Centre had sanctioned Rs 21,000 crore since 2014. “The condition of the Ganga banks was also not good and all the waste used to flow into the river. The earlier governments were not concerned about this,” he said. He said a large amount of money was earlier wasted in the name of cleaning up the river.

