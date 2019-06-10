‘Some people have not got over election results’: PM Modi’s jibe at Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a jibe at the rival Congress for “not getting over” the results of the recent Lok Sabha elections. PM Modi, while addressing a public gathering in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati, said, “For us, elections are over and it is now time to serve the 130 crore people of this country.”

“Some people have not been able to overcome the effect of the recent elections. This is their helplessness. For us, the elections are over and it is now time to serve the 130 crore people of this country,” he said.

The recently held Lok Sabha elections saw the BJP-led NDA government emerge victorious with 353 seats, while the Congress could manage to win only 52 seats.

In Andhra, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRCP won 22 out of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

PM Modi, after his visit to Maldives and Sri Lanka, visited Andhra Pradesh’s famous Sri Venkateswara Swamy Vaari Temple in Tirupati on Sunday. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

PM Modi, while meeting BJP workers in Renigunta, said, “Jagan Mohanji will take Andhra Pradesh forward and the Centre will provide all support.” He praised the newly-election chief minister and said that Reddy will receive all support from the Centre.