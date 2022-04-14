PM Narendra Modi buys first ticket to Prime Ministers’ museum in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday bought the first ticket to the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya or Museum of Prime Ministers in Delhi at its inauguration.

In a video shared by news agency, PM Modi is seen paying for the ticket, which costs Rs 100, if bought online, and Rs 110 in offline mode. He is also seen enjoying the various audio-visual displays available in the museum.

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi buys the first ticket at ‘Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya’ as he visits the museum dedicated to the country’s Prime Ministers since Independence (Source: PMO) pic.twitter.com/yhPeJGR8md — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2022

“Guided by the vision of PM Modi to honour the contribution of all the Prime Ministers of India towards nation-building, the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya is a tribute to every Prime Minister of India since Independence, irrespective of their ideology or tenure in office,” a press release by the PM’s office reads,

The building of the Rs 271-crore museum has been integrated with the erstwhile Nehru Museum building. As The Indian Express had reported earlier, the Nehru Museum is now designated as Block I and has a completely updated, technologically-advanced display on the life and contributions of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the nation’s first prime minister. A number of gifts received by him from all over the world, but not exhibited so far, have been put on display in the renovated Block I, sources have said.

Starting with India’s freedom struggle and the making of the Constitution, the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya tells the story of how our prime ministers navigated the nation through various challenges during their respective tenures. The guiding principle has been to recognise the contribution of all the Prime Ministers in a non-partisan manner, officials have said.