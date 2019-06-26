From Jharkhand lynching to AES deaths: Top quotes of PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

Replying to the ‘Motion of Thanks’ on the President’s address in the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday broke his silence on the Jharkhand mob lynching case and also on the encephalitis deaths in Bihar, saying that both the incidents had pained him.

At the same, targeting the Congress, PM Modi said the party has not been able to digest their defeat and failed to win a single seat in 17 states. Training his guns on the Opposition for blaming EVMs, PM Modi said it had become a disease and the parties should introspect rather than criticise the machines.

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi’s Rajya Sabha address

-The lynching in Jharkhand has pained me. But, some people in the Rajya Sabha are calling Jharkhand a hub of lynching. Is this fair? Why are they insulting a state? None of us have the right to insult the state of Jharkhand.

– The deaths in Bihar due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome are unfortunate and a matter of shame for us. We have to take this seriously. I am in constant touch with the Bihar government and I am sure we will come out of this crisis soon.

-Did India lose in Wayanad? Did India lose in Rae Bareli? Did India lose in Trivandrum, what about Amethi? If Congress loses then does that mean India lost? There is a limit to arrogance. Congress could not win a single seat in 17 states.

-The opposition wants Old India, where Cabinet decisions were torn in press meets, where Navy was used for personal trips, where numerous scams existed and which supported tukde tukde gang. Do we want old India where common man suffers? The opposition has been punished for stalling progress.

-My friends in Congress have not been able to digest victory. They have not been able to accept defeat. I do not consider this to be a healthy sign in a democracy.

-It is after a long time that a Government with a full majority was elected once again with a full majority. In this mandate, we see the desire of the people for stability. In fact, this trend of stable governments is being seen in various states too

-I was saddened when some leaders said- the BJP and allies won the elections but the nation lost, democracy lost. I want to clearly say that such statements are unfortunate. Why question the wisdom of voters?

-Some people kept talking about the EVM issue in this House. I want to tell them- there was a time when we were 2 MPs in the Parliament. People mocked us. But, we worked harder and won the trust of people. We did not make excuses and blame the polling booth.

-Those opposing EVMs are not only opposed to EVMs. They have problems with technology, digital transactions, Aadhaar, GST, Bhim App. Why such negativity? This negativity was one of the chief reasons why some parties have not been able to win people’s trust?

-By saying farmers sold themselves just because of Rs 2,000 PM Kisan scheme is an insult to farmers. Even media was abused, it was said elections were won because of the media. What do such people mean? That media is on sale?