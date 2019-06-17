Toggle Menu
PM Modi urges professionals to participate in Yoga Day celebrations

PM Modi wrote how Yoga comes handy in making "several important decisions that will have long-lasting implications for the coming years" and how it helps to cure a professional's posture problem that can be caused due long hours in the office.

 

PM Modi writes on how Yoga is more than just exercises as it brings a synergy between the mind, body, and intellect. (LinkedIn/Narendra Modi)

Ahead of the fifth International Day of Yoga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday asked his followers on LinkedIn to participate in the event in a big way.

In a LindkedIn post titled ‘Yoga and you – stronger body, healthier mind,’ PM Modi listed the benefits of Yoga in a person’s life. He also wrote on how Yoga is beyond just exercise.

“Yoga is a handy passport to fitness and wellness. It is a journey from ‘me’ to ‘we’, bringing synergy between the mind, body, and intellect. Yoga fosters oneness with our families, our society, and all the flora and fauna with whom we share our beautiful planet,” wrote PM Modi in his post.

PM Modi also posted some videos of him doing various ‘Asanas.’ (Twitter/Narendra Modi)

He also wrote on how performing Yoga is simple and convenient, adding that it does not need elaborate equipment or space.

PM Modi wrote how Yoga comes handy in making “several important decisions that will have long-lasting implications for the coming years”, and how it helps to fix bad posture that can be caused by long hours sitting in office.

He also posted some animated videos of him doing various ‘Asanas.’

The United Nations General Assembly declared June 21 as International Yoga Day on December 11, 2014. This year’s theme for Yoga Day is ‘Climate Action.’ However, the UN, this year, has proposed to celebrate Yoga Day on June 20, followed by a panel discussion with Yoga gurus on June 21.

