Toggle Menu
PM Modi calls meeting of presidents of all parties on June 19 to discuss ‘one nation, one election’https://indianexpress.com/article/india/narendra-modi-prime-minister-all-party-meeting-congress-bjp-one-nation-one-election-5783117/

PM Modi calls meeting of presidents of all parties on June 19 to discuss ‘one nation, one election’

The prime minister has called the meeting to also discuss the celebration of 75 years of India's independence in 2022, 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary this year and issues related to aspirational districts.

narendra modi, prime minister narendra modi, pm modi, all party meet, all party meeting, parliament session, parliament session 2019, budget session 2019, india news, Indian Express
The Prime Minister has also called a meeting of MPs on June 20, to discuss these issues. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a meeting of presidents of all parties represented in Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha on June 19 to discuss the issue of ‘one nation, one election’, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said Sunday.

“The prime minister has called the meeting to also discuss the celebration of 75 years of India’s independence in 2022, 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary this year and issues related to aspirational districts,” Joshi said after an all-party meeting called by the government.

He added that the Prime Minister has also called a meeting of MPs on June 20, to discuss these issues.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Maharashtra cabinet expansion: Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil among 12 new ministers inducted today
2 Kerala Lottery Pournami RN-396 Results today: Winners announced, First prize is Rs 70 lakh!
3 Modi has courage, must bring ordinance to construct Ram temple: Uddhav Thackeray in Ayodhya