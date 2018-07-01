Thank You: Dadra and Nagar Haveli people write postcard to PM Modi for first medical college

“I am sure this step will give a boost to the aspirations of youngsters there,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. “I am sure this step will give a boost to the aspirations of youngsters there,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

The Centre’s approval for setting up the first medical college for Dadra and Nagar Haveli received much appreciation from the people of the Union Territory who sent postcards to convey their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The prime minister shared those letters on Twitter. One of the letters read, “Respected PM Modi sir, we are thanking you for your great establishment of medical college in our D&N.H as we people need it. Thanking you.”

In response to the letter, PM Modi said, “I was going through some letters written to me and I saw many letters from the people of Dadra and Nagar Haveli as well as Daman and Diu, expressing gratitude for the setting up of a medical college. I am sure this step will give a boost to the aspirations of youngsters there.”

In May this year, the Centre had sanctioned Rs 189 crore for the construction of the college at Sayli in Silvassa (the capital of the UT). The college is expected to begin functioning from the academic year 2019-20. Out of 100 seats to be offered by the college, 50 each will be reserved for students from the two UTs.

In May this year, the Centre had sanctioned Rs 189 crore for the construction of the college at Sayli in Silvassa (the capital of the UT). The college is expected to begin functioning from the academic year 2019-20. Out of 100 seats to be offered by the college, 50 each will be reserved for students from the two UTs.

