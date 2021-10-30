scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, October 30, 2021
MUST READ

PM Modi meets Pope Francis at Vatican, invites him to visit India

Modi is the fifth Indian Prime Minister to have visited the head of Roman Catholics, the largest religious denomination in the world.

Written by Shubhajit Roy | New Delhi |
Updated: October 30, 2021 3:07:08 pm
Pope Francis meets with India's Prime Minister Modi at the Vatican on October 30, 2021. (Photo: Vatican Media/Handout via Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Pope Francis at the Vatican Saturday in his first meeting with the head of the sovereign of the Vatican City State.

After the meeting, Modi tweeted, with pictures of him embracing the Pope, “Had a very warm meeting with Pope Francis. I had the opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues with him and also invited him to visit India.”

The meeting assumes significance as it comes at a time when Christians in many parts of the country have been complaining of harassment and attacks on the community and its institutions. (Photo: Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS)

Modi is the fifth Indian Prime Minister to have visited the head of Roman Catholics, the largest religious denomination in the world.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Explained |Before Modi, Indian PMs who called on the Pope, and Popes who visited India

The meeting assumes significance as it comes at a time when Christians in many parts of the country have been complaining of harassment and attacks on the community and its institutions.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Christians are the third largest religious community in India. According to Census 2011, they form 2.3 per cent of the population, behind Hindus (79.8%) and Muslims (14.2%).

Modi is the fifth Indian Prime Minister to have visited the head of Roman Catholics, the largest religious denomination in the world. (Photo: Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS)

Before Modi, Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, I K Gujral, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee had met the then Popes in the Vatican.

Follow |liveNarendra Modi in Rome Live Updates

Modi will participate in the first session of G20 on Global Economy and Global Health. He arrived at the summit venue, where he was warmly welcomed by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

He had met Draghi for a bilateral meeting Friday, where they agreed on a Joint Statement on Italy-India Strategic Partnership in Energy Transition.

Modi will also meet French President Emannuel Macron, Indonesian President Joao Widodo and Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 30: Latest News

Advertisement