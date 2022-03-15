Desperate attempt by certain political leaders to take advantage of Ukraine evacuation: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised “attempts by political leaders including chief ministers” of non-BJP ruled states for “taking publicity and mileage” over the evacuation of stranded Indian students in war-torn Ukraine, BJP sources said.

According to party sources, Modi, while addressing the BJP MPs in parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday, took exception to the way some Opposition-ruled states reacted to the crisis when the Indian students got stranded in Ukraine.

“The Prime Minister talked about the responses of the states, especially the non BJP ruled states during the Operation Ganga. He said there was a desperate attempt from them to take political advantage and publicity advantage,” said a source who was present in the meeting held on Tuesday morning.

Party sources quoting the prime minister said when the evacuation process started, the central government had opened counters and information centres. “But before sending the details of those who were stranded, these leaders went on to make public statements. The cabinet secretary was in regular touch with the chief secretaries to collect information about the stranded students. But they did not give details,” said a leader explaining the PM’s speech. “The central government has also suggested that the officials could go to the families of those students and assure them all the help and assistance while providing moral support, but they did not do so, the PM said,” added the leader.

Modi said he had to ask BJP president JP Nadda to engage party workers for this job. The BJP had directed its leaders from the respective localities to collect information of the students, the source said. The Prime Minister congratulated the party president and its workers for “providing moral support and assisting the central government in the mission.”

Under Operation Ganga, almost 20,000 Indians have been brought back in over 90 special flights from countries bordering Ukraine. The government had initially come under criticism for the delay in getting the stranded students out of Ukraine.