PM Modi recalls courage, righteousness of Jesus Christ on Good Friday

On the occasion of Good Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Jesus Christ, saying that he devoted his life to serving others. “Lord Christ devoted his life to serving others. His courage and righteousness stand out and so does his sense of justice. On Good Friday, we remember Lord Christ and his commitment to truth, service and justice,” PM Modi tweeted.

Good Friday marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death at Calvary. It is observed as part of the Paschal Triduum, or the Three Days, that closes with the evening prayer on Easter Sunday.

Some people believe that Good Friday stems from the words “God’s Friday”. Others interpret “good” as “holy”. This day is also known as Black Friday or Sorrowful Friday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also shared his thoughts on the “spirit of self sacrifice”. “On this Good Friday, may we be blessed with peace, compassion for our fellow beings and the spirit of self sacrifice,” he tweeted.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted, “May your life be surrounded by the Grace & Glory of the Lord. May Lord Jesus bless the world in this time of suffering. Have a blessed #GoodFriday.”

Due to the 21-day nationwide lockdown, the Sacred Heart Church in New Delhi’s Gol Dak Khana remained closed as mass gatherings have been suspended because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

Meanwhile, Kerala churches on Thursday live-streamed the Maundy Thursday’s mass on social media. Maundy Thursday marks the beginning of the holy week leading up to Easter Sunday.

