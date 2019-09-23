World not doing enough to overcome challenge of climate change: PM Modi at UN summit

Addressing the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said India would spend $50 billion in the next few years on water conservation besides pledging to more than double India’s non-fossil fuel target to 400 gigawatts. Modi in US | Follow LIVE updates

“We have started the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ for water conservation, rain-water harvesting, and for the development of water resources. In the next few years, India is going to spend $50 million on this,” PM Modi, who was the third speaker at the summit, said.

The summit, which was organised to boost action to implement the Paris Agreement, which was signed in 2015, was attended by several world leaders, including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Modi said India would increase its share of non-fossil fuel and by 2022 “we will increase our renewable energy capacity to much beyond 175 GW and take it further to 400 GW.”

“We are promoting e-mobility in our transport sector. India is also working to considerably increase the biofuel blended in petrol and diesel. We have given gas connections for clean cooking to 115 million families,” Modi said.

PM Modi said while India was taking several steps to reduce global warming, it was high time that the world overcomes the serious challenges posed by climate change and work on it with much more emphasis.

“‘Need not greed’ has been our guiding principle. Various efforts are being made to fight climate change. The world is not doing enough to overcome the challenge of climate change. What is needed today is everything from education and values to lifestyle and behavioural change,” PM Modi said.

Adding that India and Sweden along with other partners were launching the Industry transition track, the Prime Minister said, “If we talk about our actions at the international level, about 80 countries have joined our international Solar Alliance initiative.”

Ending his speech, PM Modi said, “In order to make our infrastructure resilient in the face of disasters, India is launching a Disaster Resilient Infrastructure. This year, on August 15, we called a peoples’ movement to end use of single-use plastic. Tomorrow we will inaugurate solar panels installed by India on the roof of the United Nations.”