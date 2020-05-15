In meeting with Bill Gates, PM Modi discusses post-Covid world, vaccine to cure pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Bill Gates on coronavirus and the way ahead. Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Bill Gates on coronavirus and the way ahead.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday interacted with philanthrophist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates through video conference and spoke about the global response to the coronavirus pandemic. The Prime Minister also discussed the importance of global coordination in research and development to combat the virus.

In the meeting, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation co-chair Bill Gates and PM Modi agreed that it was important for New Delhi to be included in the global discussions regarding the pandemic, given India’s willingness and capacity to put efforts. PM Modi also underlined the conscious efforts put up by India in the fight against the virus.

“Had an extensive interaction with @BillGates. We discussed issues ranging from India’s efforts to fight coronavirus, work of the @gatesfoundation in battling COVID-19, role of technology, innovation and producing a vaccine to cure the pandemic,” PM Modi tweeted.

Had an extensive interaction with @BillGates. We discussed issues ranging from India's efforts to fight Coronavirus, work of the @gatesfoundation in battling COVID-19, role of technology, innovation and producing a vaccine to cure the pandemic.

PM Modi also focused on how the government’s development initiatives such as expanding financial inclusion, popularising hygiene through Swachh Bharat Mission, strenghtening last mile delivery of health services among others, had helped improve India’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

While discussing the post-coronavirus world, PM Modi suggested that the Gates Foundation can take the lead in analysing “the necessary changes in lifestyles, economic organisation, social behaviour, modes of disseminating education and healthcare, that would emerge in the post-COVID world”.

The Covid-19 tally in India inched towards the 82,000 mark on Friday even as state governments prepared to share their draft proposals on exit strategies with the Centre ahead of the end of the third phase of lockdown on May 17. With nearly 4,000 fresh cases, the total number stood at 81,970 at 8 am, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The World Bank, meanwhile, approved a special economic package worth $1 million to support India’s fight against the pandemic.

