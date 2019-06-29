Modi pitches global summit on terror to Russia, China, BRICS

Hours after the Japan-US-India trilateral meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin met for the Russia-India-China trilateral meeting where they discussed challenges pertaining to economy and peace and stability.

They separately also met Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa for the BRICS meeting. In both these meetings, Modi pitched his idea for a global conference on terrorism, which he had proposed in Maldives earlier this month.

“I have recently called for a global conference on terrorism. Lack of necessary consent to fight against terrorism cannot keep us deedless. I appreciate Brazil to give a place in the main priorities to the fight against terrorism,” he said. “We have to stop all the means of support and help available to terrorism and racism,” he said.

EXPLAINED India adopts issue-based alignment India adopted issue-based alignment in G-20 summit. While it took on China’s BRI at the trilateral with Japan and US, it made its opposition to the US and Japan very clear on data free flow. Delhi, however, pushed its agenda on terrorism at the plurilaterals — both RIC and BRICS.

In a joint statement, BRICS called on all States to prevent financing of terrorist networks and of terrorist actions from their territories, as they pledged to combat terrorism and illicit financial flow. “We strongly condemn terrorist attacks, including against BRICS countries, in all forms and manifestations, wherever and by whom so ever committed,” they said.

Without naming any country, the five leaders reiterated that it is the responsibility of all states to prevent financing of terrorist networks and of terrorist actions from their territories.

While recognising that states have the leading role to ensure safety and security in the use of the information and communication technologies, they called on the technology companies to cooperate with governments, in accordance with applicable law, to eliminate the ability of terrorists to use digital platforms.

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said these elements were part of what New Delhi had worked hard to get in the BRICS joint statement.

The leaders of the five nations also pledged to strive to promote international anti-corruption cooperation and strengthening of legal frameworks.