Toggle Menu
Philip Kotler hails PM Modi, says controversy surrounding award ‘regrettable’https://indianexpress.com/article/india/narendra-modi-philip-kotler-presidential-awards-5540885/

Philip Kotler hails PM Modi, says controversy surrounding award ‘regrettable’

In an interview given to The Marketing Journal, he stated that the underlying concept of the award is to honour a major public leader who has given a new life to democracy and economic growth in a nation.

narendra modi, philip kotler, philip kotler presidential award, rahul gandhi, indian express news
PM Modi received the first ever Philip Kotler Presidential Award on January 14 by the World Marketing Summit India. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Days after Narendra Modi was conferred the first-ever Philip Kotler Presidential Award, marketing professor Philip Kotler  Wednesday said the controversy surrounding the award was “regrettable” as it honours India inasmuch as it honours the Prime Minister.

Lauding PM Modi for his outstanding leadership and selfless service, Kotler said his efforts have resulted in extraordinary economic, social and technological advances in India. He also said that PM Modi receiving the first award has raised the bar for future recipients.

“Unfortunately, I was not able to make the trip to India. My physician advised that I should not travel all the way to India, not just now. So I asked my lifelong friend, the distinguished Marketing Professor Jagdish Sheth, to do the honours in my place,” Kotler told The Marketing Journal, an online portal he co-founded.

On Tuesday, Congress President Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at PM Modi receiving the award. “I want to congratulate our PM, on winning the world famous ‘Kotler Presidential Award’! In fact, it’s so famous it has no jury, has never been given out before & is backed by an unheard of Aligarh company,” he tweeted.

Philip Kotler, a renowned marketing and management guru, is the founder of the World Marketing Summit (WMS) Group.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Amit Shah asked me twice to induct Prashant Kishor into JD(U): Nitish Kumar
2 Govt manufacturing data, producing films, creating awards to hide its failures: Ahmed Patel
3 TRS to hold talks with YSR Congress on federal front