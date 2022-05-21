It is always people first for us: PM Modi on Centre’s fuel rate reduction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said the slew of economic measures, especially the cut in excise duty on fuel prices, taken by the government will provide relief to the citizens and further ‘Ease of Living’. Soon after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the steps, PM Modi took to Twitter, saying: “It is always people first for us! Today’s decisions, especially the one relating to a significant drop in petrol and diesel prices will positively impact various sectors, provide relief to our citizens and further ‘Ease of Living.’”

The Centre has reduced the Central excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 6 per litre, bringing down their prices by Rs 9.5 and Rs 7 per litre respectively. It will have revenue implication of around Rs 1 lakh crore per year for the government, Sitharaman said while announcing the step.

A subsidy of Rs 200 per gas cylinder (upto 12 cylinders) to over nine crore beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana has also been announced. Modi said the Ujjwala Yojana has helped crores of Indians, especially women. “Today’s decision on Ujjwala subsidy will greatly ease family budgets,” he added.

Announcing the measure, Sitharaman tweeted, “Also, this year, we will give a subsidy of ₹ 200 per gas cylinder (upto 12 cylinders) to over 9 crore beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. This will help our mothers and sisters. This will have a revenue implication of around Rs 6,100 crore a year.”