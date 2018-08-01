PM Modi calls for effective functioning of Parliament, says country, not govt loses most due to uproar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Express Photo By Amit Mehra/File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Express Photo By Amit Mehra/File)

Amid frequent disruptions in Parliament due to uproar by the opposition on various issues, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the government has the least to lose due to repeated pandemonium and that it is the country which loses the most.

Stressing on the effective functioning of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the prime minister said it is the duty of each parliamentarian to lend voice to the problems of the common man in Parliament and force the government to take steps for their welfare.

Speaking at an event at the central hall of Parliament to confer the best parliamentarian awards for the years 2014 to 2017, PM Modi said: “It is important for MPs to express the voice of the poor and the marginalised. Sadly, when there is noise and chaos in the House, MPs are not able to speak and the loss is of the entire nation.”

He said Parliament is a forum to debate and even criticise the government. “The words spoken in Parliament are on record and they will be a part of the history books. That is why, it is important for Parliament to function effectively,” he said. “In a such a big nation, the MPs bring with them the dreams and aspirations of their constituents.”

The budget session of the Parliament witnessed a near washout because of protests by a united opposition on a variety of issues including demand for granting special category status to Andhra Pradesh. The opposition, however, put the blame squarely on the ruling party for the disruptions, alleging that it is using its friendly parties to cause the din.

Among those who received the awards include Najma Heptullah, Hukmdev Narayan Yadav, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Dinesh Trivedi and Bhartruhari Mahtab.

With PTI inputs

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd