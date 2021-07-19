‘Ask sharpest questions but allow Govt to respond’: PM Modi tells Opposition ahead of Parliament Monsoon Session

Marking the beginning of the Parliament Monsoon Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday urged the opposition members to raise hard questions but in a peaceful atmosphere without creating pandemonium so that the government can respond to the questions raised by the leaders as well as people on Covid situation.

“I would like to urge all the MPs and all the parties to ask the most difficult & sharpest questions in the Houses but should also allow the Govt to respond, in a disciplined environment. This will boost the democracy, strengthen people’s trust and improve the pace of development,” PM Modi said ahead of the session.

“I hope every issue related to the pandemic and our fight against it would be discussed. I would like all floor leaders to attend a session at 4 pm tomorrow to have a presentation on the pandemic situation. It can be discussed on the floor of the House too,” he added.

Addressing the media ahead of the session, PM Modi urged everyone to get vaccinated fast and follow the Covid protocols strictly. “I hope all of you have been vaccinated at least once. But still, follow all protocols and cooperate,” he said

PM Modi also appealed to the MPs to have effective debates with priority given to the Covid situation. “Let this parliament session house be result oriented with effective debates and give people the answers sought by them. The Government is ready with the answers. Ask hard questions but in a peaceful atmosphere so that the govt can reply. So the problem will get answers and the nation progress fast,” Modi said.

“Vaccine is given in ‘baahu’ (arms), those who take it become ‘Baahubali’. Over 40 cr people have become ‘Baahubali’ in the fight against COVID. It’s being taken forward. The pandemic has gripped the entire world. So we want meaningful discussions in the Parliament over it,” the prime minister further added.

The prime minister’s remarks come a day after the opposition parties objected to the government’s offer for a joint address to all MPs by the Prime Minister on Covid at the Parliament annexe, saying this will be “highly irregular” at a time when Parliament will be in session and it aims to “bypass” norms.

Leaders, including from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the CPI(M), also said that when the Covid pandemic and issues related to it can be discussed on the floor of the House, what was the need to go “outside”. The annexe is a separate building within the premises of the Parliament complex.

In a coordinated effort to corner the government during the Monsoon Session, the Opposition parties have decided to raise three key issues in the House: the ongoing farmers’ agitation, rising fuel prices, and the management of the Covid-19 pandemic, including the Centre’s vaccination strategy