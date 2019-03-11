Terrorism is the gravest threat to global peace and security: PM on call with world leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with a number of world leaders on Monday over the issue of global terrorism which he referred to as ‘the gravest threats to global peace and security’.

During a phone call with Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who called to express condolences for the victims of the recent Pulwama attacks, Modi underscored the importance of immediate, demonstrable, and irreversible action against terrorism by all concerned countries.

In another phone call with UAE’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Modi expressed happiness at the growing strength of all-round bilateral cooperation. The leaders reiterated their commitment to further consolidate the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale today met US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo where both of them while discussing the Pulwama terror attack, agreed that Pakistan needs to take “concerted action to dismantle terrorist infrastructure”.

Gokhale who is on a three-day US visit in connection with the bilateral Foreign Office Consultation and Strategic Security dialogue with the Donald Trump administration met Pompeo in Washington. Acknowledging support from the US government in the aftermath of Pulwama attack, Gokhale conveyed his appreciation for the government as well as to the Secretary of State.

Gokhale said that during the dialogue Pompeo expressed the need for Pakistan to deny safe haven to all terrorist groups in its territory.

The foreign secretary and Pompeo also discussed other topics of mutual interest which included Afghanistan and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region and agreed to work closely together in this regard. Gokhale emphasized the significant reduction in the trade deficit in the last 3 years and conveyed India’s willingness to remain engaged with the US for a meaningful and mutually acceptable package on trade issues.

Earlier during the day, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said, “Foreign Secretary is visiting Washington DC on March 11-13 in connection with the bilateral foreign office consultation and strategic security dialogue with his US counterparts, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale and Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Andrea Thompson respectively.”