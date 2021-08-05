Can’t stall development of country: PM Modi on Oppn’s disruptions in Parliament

PM Narendra Modi interacted with the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in Gujarat, through video conferencing, in New Delhi. (PTI/File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday slammed the Opposition for stalling the proceedings in the Parliament. “No matter how much some people try to disrupt Parliament proceedings and stall the development of the country, our country cannot become hostage to such selfishness and politics,” the prime minister said while interacting with the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in Uttar Pradesh through video-conferencing.

Since the start of the Monsoon session on July 19, parliamentary proceedings have been witnessing disruptions due to protests by Opposition parties. The session is likely to conclude next week.

The prime minister said the sole intention of the opposition parties is to create roadblocks on the path of development and termed their action “anti national”. “Bharat chall padha hain (India is on the move),” the PM said as he listed the achievements of his government on various fronts.

He also commended the Olympics athletes for their achievements in the 2020 games, as the men’s hockey team clinched the bronze medal Thursday morning.

He also praised the UP government’s implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, stating that “during previous regimes, food-grains meant for poor were looted.”

The prime minister also called August 5, a historic day, as “two years ago on this day, Article 370 was abrogated in Jammu and Kashmir. On this day last year, the first step was taken towards the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Today, construction of a grand Ram Temple is underway.”

Almost 15 crore beneficiaries in the state have been getting free rations under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, an official statement said. Nearly 80,000 fair price shops in UP have been distributing the foodgrains to the beneficiaries, it said.

District supply and marketing officers ensure availability of foodgrains at every fair price shop, the statement added.

PM Modi stated that UP had always been viewed under a “political lens”, “but the state’s ‘growth engine’ potential has been promoted only in the last few years.

— With inputs from PTI, ANI