‘Steadfast in resolve’: PM Modi vows to destroy terror ecosystem on Operation Sindoor anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a press meet at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (DPR PMO/ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said Operation Sindoor reflected India’s firm response against terrorism, commitment to safeguarding national security.

A year after India launched the operation, Modi also reaffirmed country’s resolve to demolish the terror eccosystem. “Today, a year later, we remain steadfast in our resolve to defeat terrorism and destroy its enabling ecosystem,” PM Modi added.

Speaking on the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, the prime minister said the fight back against Pahalgam attack last year highlighted professionalism, preparedness and coordinated strength of armed forces.

The terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, killed 25 tourists and a local pony operator. In retaliation, India launched Operation Sindoor — a tri-services military mission — on May 7, 2025, carrying out precision strikes on nine specific terror-linked sites in Pakistan.