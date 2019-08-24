PM Narendra Modi on Arun Jaitley: ‘A political giant, towering intellectual and legal luminary’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday expressed grief at the demise of veteran BJP leader Arun Jaitley. The Prime Minister, who is on an official visit to the UAE, tweeted his condolences and remembered Jaitley as “a political giant, towering intellectual and legal luminary”.

Sources in the PMO told The Indian Express that there is no change in the Prime Minister’s itinerary. When PM Modi spoke to Jaitley’s wife and son to express his condolences, they insisted he does not cancel his current foreign tour, sources added.

“Arun Jaitley Ji was a political giant, towering intellectual and legal luminary. He was an articulate leader who made a lasting contribution to India. His passing away is very saddening. Spoke to his wife Sangeeta Ji as well as son Rohan, and expressed condolences. Om Shanti,” Modi tweeted.

“Full of life, blessed with wit, a great sense of humour and charisma, Arun Jaitley Ji was admired by people across all sections of society. He was multi-faceted, having impeccable knowledge about India’s Constitution, history, public policy, governance and administration.

“During his long political career, Arun Jaitley Ji held multiple ministerial responsibilities, which enabled him to contribute towards India’s economic growth, strengthening our defence capabilities, creating people friendly laws and enhancing trade with other nations.

“BJP and Arun Jaitley Ji had an unbreakable bond. As a fiery student leader, he was at forefront of protecting our democracy during the Emergency. He became a much liked face of our Party, who could articulate the Party programmes and ideology to a wide spectrum of society.

“With the demise of Arun Jaitley Ji, I have lost a valued friend, whom I have had the honour of knowing for decades. His insight on issues and nuanced understanding of matters had very few parallels. He lived well, leaving us all with innumerable happy memories. We will miss him!” Modi added.

Jaitley was one of the most trusted members of Modi’s cabinet during his first term. He served as the Union finance minister and defence minister. On account of his deteriorating health, Jaitley did not contest the Lok Sabha elections this year. Tributes pour in for Arun Jaitley, follow LIVE

President Ram Nath Kovind condoled the death of former Union Finance Minister calling him a distinguished minister who contributed immensely to nation-building.

Taking to Twitter Kovind wrote: “Extremely saddened by the passing of Shri Arun Jaitley after battling a long illness with fortitude and dignity. A brilliant lawyer, a seasoned parliamentarian, and a distinguished Minister, he contributed immensely to nation-building.”

See rare photos of Arun Jaitley from Express archives

Kovind praised Jaitley’s ability to discharge the most onerous responsibility with poise, passion and studied understanding. “Shri Arun Jaitley possessed a unique ability of discharging the most onerous responsibility with poise, passion and studied understanding. His passing leaves a huge void in our public life and our intellectual ecosystem. Condolences to his family and associates,” he tweeted.

Jaitley, 66, passed away at AIIMS in Delhi, where he was being treated since August 9.