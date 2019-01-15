Conspiracy to oust me as I stopped the siphoning of Rs 90,000 cr through bogus documents: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a visit to Odisha on Tuesday said that there is a conspiracy to oust him, as his government had stopped the siphoning of Rs 90,000 crore through bogus documents. “We have put an end to loot of public money (which was the case) during the previous governments by middlemen. We have busted more than six crore fake ration cards, LPG connections and bogus pensions,” PTI quoted Modi as saying.

“Money was being siphoned using names of children who were not born, in the name of people who did not exist,” the prime minister said after he unveiled a slew of central projects worth over Rs 1,550 crore at an official function here. Since the Centre has put the illegal interests of some people in jeopardy, they are now joining hands to remove the country’s “chowkidar” (watchman) by leveling false allegations against me, the prime minister said without taking any names.

Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for various development works worth Rs 1,550 crore in the state. He dedicated to the nation electrification of Jharsaguda-Vizianagaram and Sambalpur-Angul lines spanning 813 km, completed at a cost of Rs 1,085 crore.

Prime Minister inaugurated development works worth Rs 189 crore, aimed at doubling the 14.2 km of Barpali-Dungaripali and 17.354 km of the Balangir-Deogaon railway lines. He dedicated a Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) at Jharsaguda. PM Modi also inaugurated the 15 km-long Balangir-Bichhupali railway line, laid at a cost of Rs 115 crore, which now constitutes the new 289 km Balangir Khurda Road and Titlagarh-Sambalpur line at Balangir.

Addressing a rally, Modi said, “Who will protect the rights of the poor? We have stopped the loot of Rs 90,000 crore. This money used to go into the pockets of people who used to purchase big cars and fly in aeroplanes. But now these things have stopped, so their anger against Modi is natural. Now they want to take revenge against me. But with your blessings their efforts will not be successful,” he said.

The prime minister, who has been criticising the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh, hit out at the coming together of the opposition parties against the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Modi said that conspiracies are being hatched from various quarters and now some of the conspirators are coming together. “I want to tell these people from the land of Lord Jagannath that this chowkidar will rest only after completely halting loot of public money. “Chowkidar will rest only after ensuring punishment to those who looted public money,” he said, virtually kicking off BJP’s campaign for the coming elections.

Modi’s latest visit to Odisha was his third visit to the state in the last three weeks. Assembly elections in Odisha are slated to be held along with the Lok Sabha polls, due in a few months. Asserting that the BJP-led NDA government has been working with determination for the development of the country, Modi said the Centre is focusing on five streams — education, earnings for the youth, medicine for the elderly, irrigation for farmers and listening to the masses — to ensure overall and balanced progress.

Hitting out at the Congress without taking the party’s name, the prime minister accused the previous central governments of ruling like “sultanates” and neglecting the country’s rich heritage. He said the government led by him is committed not only to conserving and preserving the country’s rich cultural heritage but also bringing together ancient identities with modernity.

“The past governments left these (culture and modernity) to their fate. The past governments ruled like ‘sultanates’ and neglected our rich heritage. They ignored our glorious civilization and failed to pay attention to their preservation,” Modi said adding India was known worldwide for its progress in science but little was done for its propagation.