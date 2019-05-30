Narendra Modi oath-taking ceremony LIVE updates: Stage set for PM’s second innings at Rashtrapati Bhavan

PM Modi oath-taking Ceremony LIVE Updates: Narendra Modi will be sworn in as 15th Prime Minister for a second five-year term on the sprawling forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan Thursday. He will be administered oath along with his new council of ministers at 7 pm by President Ram Nath Kovind. The swearing-in ceremony is expected to be a grand affair with more than 6,000 guests, including leaders from the BIMSTEC countries, opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, chief ministers, corporate honchos and film stars set to be in attendance.
As per the information obtained by The Indian Express through sources, the following leaders will take oath today: Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal, Sushma Swaraj, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Smriti Irani, Arjun Meghwal, Ramdas Athawale, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Thawar Chand Gehlot, Arvind Sawant, Prakash Javadekar, Jitendra Singh, Babul Supriyo, D V Sadanand Gowda, Kiren Rijiju, Rajyavardhan Rathore, Kishan Reddy, Prahalad Patel, Kailash Chaudhary, Kishanpal Gujjar, Purushottam Rupala, Mansukh Mandaviya, Gajendra Shekhawat, Arjun Munda, Rameshwar Teli, Shripad Naik and Renuka Singh.
Among the new faces are Suresh Angadi (MP from Karnataka’s Belgavi), Debashri Choudhary (MP from Bengal’s Raiganj), Prahlad Joshi (MP from Karnataka’s Dharwad), Rattan Lal Kataria (MP from Haryana’s Ambala) and Ramesh Pokhriyal from Uttarakhand.