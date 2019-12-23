Narendra Modi no lesser than god, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi with god for enabling citizenship to persecuted minorities from Pakistan.

“God gave you life, mother gave you birth but Narendra Modiji, you gave them a new life, respect and dignity. Narendra Modi aap bhagwan se kam nahi ho (Narendra Modi, you are no lesser than god). Is it not true?” he asked a gathering of Sindhi and Punjabi communities in Indore in the presence of party’s working president J P Nadda.

The BJP had organised a meeting on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Indore.

Citing stories of women and girls who came from Pakistan, Chouhan said devotees were not allowed to go to temples in that country, women were raped, some forcibly made to perform nikah and some killed for refusing to marry. He said when he was the CM, he had asked the district collector not to act against these people although their visas had expired. “Abhinandan karo Narendra Modi ka, Vandan karo Amit Shahji ka,” Chouhan said, adding that he wondered why some people were opposing CAA, which grants citizenship.

Speaking at the event, Nadda said he does not think Rahul Gandhi has read history because he does not empathise with those who suffered due to the partition. He accused the Congress of misleading the country on CAA.

