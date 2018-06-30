PM Modi reviews progress on development of islands, calls for developing tourism-centric ecosystem

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewing the works being done for the development of islands under NITI Aayog. (Source: Twitter/@NITIAayog) Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewing the works being done for the development of islands under NITI Aayog. (Source: Twitter/@NITIAayog)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday reviewed the progress work made towards the development of 26 islands to bolster India’s maritime economy while preserving the natural eco-system. In a NITI Aayog meeting, the prime minister reviewed the progress of key projects of infrastructure, digital connectivity, green energy, waste management, promotion of fisheries, and tourism on the islands.

Reviewing the work done in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, PM Modi stressed on the need to develop an integrated tourism-centric ecosystem in the identified areas and called for expeditious pursuit of self-sufficient energy in the islands, which could be based on renewable sources.

#NewsFromNITI: PM @narendramodi reviewed the progress made under the Holistic Development of Islands programme. #NITIAayog CEO @amitabhk87 made a presentation on various elements of the program including key infra projects, digital connectivity, green energy, waste management etc pic.twitter.com/tZUJeY1HbY — NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) June 30, 2018

During the review meeting, the prime minister was also briefed on the Ministry of Home Affairs decision to dispense with the requirement of Restricted Area Permit for foreigners visiting the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The government is undertaking several steps to boost fisheries on the islands and the PM was apprised with the steps taken to boost Tuna fishing, and the promotion of “Lakshadweep Tuna” as a brand.

The Prime Minister asked the officials to explore the possibility of seaweed cultivation, and other initiatives which could be of help for the agriculture sector on the islands. The meeting was attended by the governors of Andaman & Nicobar islands and Lakshadweep along with the Home Minister Rajnath Singh and CEO of NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant.

The government had constituted the Islands Development Agency on June 1, 2017 after Modi held a review meeting for the development of islands.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App