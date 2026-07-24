In new late-night video, Modi thanks students for ‘constructive’ responses

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a new video message around 11 pm on Friday, thanking students for their response to his remarks on examination paper leaks a day earlier. “Last night, I got the chance to connect with you. Thank you for the way you responded to my earlier video, with constructive suggestions,” Modi said, addressing students directly. “This bond of affection will continue. Our connection will only grow stronger from here. Thank you, thank you, friends,” he added.

The video came a day after Modi announced fast-track courts and a tougher new law to punish those behind exam paper leaks. In a video message on Thursday night, he said the government had received a draft Bill that would be taken up by the Cabinet on Friday, with provisions for fast-track courts and stricter penalties. He said the government aimed to pass the Bill in Parliament as early as the second week of the ongoing session.