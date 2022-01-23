PM Modi unveils Bose’s hologram statue: ‘Tribute to great freedom fighter from grateful nation’

Unveiling a hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate on the 125th birth anniversary of the iconic freedom fighter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose gave India the confidence to become independent and prosperous.

“With great pride, self-confidence and courage he told the British I will not take independence as alms, I will achieve it. The Netaji statue is tribute to the great freedom fighter from a grateful nation. This statue will remind our democratic institutions and our generations of national duty and inspire generations,” he said.

“It was unfortunate that after independence, there was an effort to obliterate the contribution of several great personalities along with the culture and heritage of the country. Lakhs of people struggled in the freedom movement, but there was an attempt to limit their history. But today, after decades of independence, the country is correcting those mistakes with boldness,” Modi said at the event in which he also gave away Subhash Chandra Bose Aapada Prabandhan Puraskar for contribution in the field of disaster management.

“Today, the country is developing the five pilgrimage cites associated with Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. The Statue of Unity has become a pilgrimage in the glory of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. We have named one island of Andaman after Netaji. A memorial has also been dedicated in his name there. It is a tribute not only to Netaji but also to the jawans of the Indian National Army,” Modi said.

Elaborating further on government’s efforts to commemorate Netaji, Modi said, “I had the great fortune of visiting Netaji’s paternal house in Kolkata last year. And the experience I had cannot be expressed in words. In 2018, I wore the INA cap and unfurled the national flag at Red Fort. We are also working on an INA memorial at Red Fort. It is also the good fortune of our government that we got the opportunity to make public files related to Netaji.”

Speaking on the occasion, Home Minister Amit Shah said, “The Netaji statue to be installed here will keep inspiring generations of courage, patriotism and sacrifice. This will not be just a granite statue but an expression of the feelings that the nation has for Netaji. There has been an attempt to push into oblivion many such personalities who struggled for India’s freedom. But today with the decision to install Netaji statue here, the nation is feeling satisfied and enthusiastic.”

Modi gave away this year’s disaster management awards to Gujarat Institute of Disaster Management and Professor Vinod Sharma, vice chairman of Sikkim Disaster Management Authority. He also gave away awards for previous years since 2019.

Modi said earlier the attitude towards disaster management in the country was that of digging a well when one got thirsty.

“But in 2001, after the earthquake in Gujarat, the country was forced to think anew. It changed the meaning of disaster management. At that time, the Gujarat State Disaster Management Act was brought in. Gujarat was the first state to enact such a law. Later the union government, after being inspired by the Gujarat law, enacted a disaster management act for the whole country in 2005. After this, the NDMA was formed. It was this law which helped the country during the Covid 19 pandemic,” Modi said.

The PM said the government had comprehensively worked since 2014 towards disaster management focused on reform apart from stressing on relief, rescue and rehabilitation.

“If we strengthen our system, our capacity to deal with disasters will keep improving. The pandemic period also saw many natural disasters such as cyclones, floods and landslides. Earlier hundreds of people would die in a cyclone. But this did not happen this time. We were able to save so many lives. Today several big international agencies are praising this change and capability in India,” Modi said.

Modi said it was important to build such infrastructure that can withstand natural disasters. “We are working in this direction with pace. We take care of this even in houses built under the PM Awas Yojana that fall under such zones which are prone to cyclones, floods or landslides. Issues of disaster management has been kept in mind even in the Chaar Dham national highway being built in Uttarakhand or the new expressways in UP. This is the vision of new India,” Modi said.