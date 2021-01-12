Political dynasty biggest enemy of democracy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said that political dynasty is the biggest enemy of democracy and that it needs to be rooted out. “It is never ‘nation first’ for political dynasties; for them, it is all about ‘me and my family,” he said while addressing the valedictory function of the second National Youth Parliament. “People are now supporting honesty and performance but the disease of dynastic politics is not fully over,” he added.

Encouraging young people to join politics, the prime minister said, “Our politics needs young people. This is a constructive medium to make positive changes. Poison of dynastic politics will continue to weaken democracy unless young people enter it.”

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal were present during the event.

The candidates selected in the youth parliaments held at state and district levels took part in the event today. The first three winners were get the opportunity to express their views before the Prime Minister.

The first National Youth Parliament Festival was held between January 12 to 27, 2019, with the theme “Be the Voice of New India and Find solutions and Contribute to Policy”.

(With inputs from PTI)