India to start world’s biggest COVID-19 vaccination programme, says PM Modi; thanks scientists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday hailed the achievements of the scientists in the fight against the pandemic and said that research is important for a progressive society.

“We’re on the threshold of starting the largest vaccination programme in the world. The entire country is indebted to all scientists and technicians. The Indian scientists have been successful in coming up with two ‘made in India’ COVID19 vaccines. The country is proud of its scientists,” the prime minister said during the inaugural address at National Metrology Conclave.

Prime Minister Modi also promoted the ‘Make in India’ initiative and said, “We do not want to fill the world with Indian products, but we must win the hearts of every customer of Indian products in every corner of the world. We have to ensure that there is not only global demand but also global acceptance of ‘Make in India’ products. We have to strengthen brand India on the basis of quality and credibility. Our standards should rise with our scale in our quest for ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.”

India’s top drug regulator Sunday approved Covishield and Covaxin vaccines for restricted use against Covid-19 in the country, paving the way for mass vaccination against the virus that has so far infected more than a crore people and killed nearly 1.5 lakh.

National Metrology Conclave 2020 is being organised by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Physical Laboratory (CSIR-NPL), New Delhi, which is entering into its 75th year of inception, as per a government statement. The National Atomic Timescale generates Indian Standard Time with an accuracy of 2.8 nanosecond. Union Minister for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, Dr Harsh Vardhan was also present on the occasion.

The theme of the conclave was ‘Metrology for the Inclusive Growth of the Nation’.