PM Modi calls Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett, discusses global events and bilateral cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett, whose visit to India was postponed after he contracted Covid-19, to enquire about his health and also discuss recent global events.

Modi tweeted that he looked forward to welcoming Bennett to India for his first visit to the country. “Was happy to speak with PM @naftalibennett and to know that he is recovering well. We discussed recent global events, and also reviewed India-Israel cooperation in various areas. I look forward to welcoming him in India very soon to continue our discussions,” he said.

Replying to him, the Israeli prime minister said, “It was great speaking to you my friend, @NarendraModi. I look forward to seeing you soon!”

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that PM Modi also expressed his condolences for the loss of lives in the recent terrorist attacks in Israel. “The leaders had a detailed discussion on recent geopolitical developments, including the situation in Ukraine. They also reviewed ongoing bilateral cooperation initiatives,” MEA said.

It also said that Prime Minister Modi “conveyed his eagerness to welcome (Israel’s PM) Bennett in India at an early date”.