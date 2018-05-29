PM Modi Mudra Yojana highlights: Rs 6 lakh crore loaned to 12 crore beneficiaries, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was looking forward to interacting with beneficiaries of the Mudra Yojana (PMMY) scheme (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey/File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was looking forward to interacting with beneficiaries of the Mudra Yojana (PMMY) scheme (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey/File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday interacted with beneficiaries of the Mudra Yojana (PMMY) scheme. Launched by him in 2015, the scheme aims to develop India’s micro enterprises sector by providing loans up to Rs 10 lakh to non-corporate and non-farm businesses. During the interaction, PM Modi said Rs 6 lakh crore has been disbursed to 12 crore beneficiaries — 75 per cent were youth and women — in the last three years. He added that the scheme has empowered entrepreneurs to create new products and jobs in the market while relieving them from moneylenders and middlemen.

While talking to small-scale businessmen from across the country, PM Modi said it brought him happiness and pride to hear of their achievements. He encouraged them to switch to digital payments.

Earlier this year in April, on completion of three years of the scheme, Modi had expressed delight at how Mudra had brought prosperity to the beneficiaries. “The Mudra Yojana is furthering a spirit of enterprise and self-reliance among the youth and women of India. A substantial number of Mudra beneficiaries are women and youngsters from the SC, ST and OBC communities, which is extremely heartening,” he had added.