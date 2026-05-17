‘Modi ji can do it… no one will question him’: Mehbooba Mufti backs RSS leader’s call for talks with Pakistan

Referring to recent remarks by RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale, Mufti said, “A senior leader of RSS gave a statement that there should be dialogue with Pakistan.” (File image)

While calling for dialogue with Pakistan, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to start the process as “no one will question him”.

Mufti also reiterated her party’s stance, backing the reopening of trade routes between Kashmir and POK and the revocation of strict laws like the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), Public Safety Act (PSA) and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Referring to recent remarks by RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale, Mufti said, “A senior leader of RSS gave a statement that there should be dialogue with Pakistan.”