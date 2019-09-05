Japan, India collaborating to build a better world, says PM Narendra Modi after meeting Shinzo Abe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe in Russia’s Vladivostok and the two leaders had an in-depth discussion on a wide range of subjects, particularly bettering trade and cultural relations between the two countries.

“I am very happy to meet Prime Minister Abe in Vladivostok. A wide range of issues were discussed focusing on strengthening Japan-India relations in the fields of culture and trade. Japan and India are collaborating in various international forums to build a better world,” PM Modi tweeted.

The two leaders previously met at the G-20 Summit in Osaka in Japan in June and later on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit in Biarritz in France last month.

Delighted to meet PM @AbeShinzo in Vladivostok. We had in-depth discussions on a wide range of subjects, particularly bettering trade and cultural relations between our nations. Our countries are also working together on various global forums to create a better planet. pic.twitter.com/f5HuM7w5tD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2019

“A global partnership reinforced by robust bilateral ties. PM Narendra Modi met with PM Shinzo Abe on the margins of 5th EEF in Vladivostok. Discussed deepening multi-faceted ties in economic, defense and security, start-up and 5G areas and exchanged views on the regional situation,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale later told news agency ANI that the meeting centered on the bilateral relations with particular emphasis on the forthcoming visit of Japan PM to India for the Annual Summit that would take place sometime in December. “Dates will be negotiated and announced in due course,” he was quoted as saying by the agency.

Gokhale added that both the prime ministers have agreed to hold the first 2+2 Ministerial meeting which would be attended by Foreign and Defence Ministers of the two countries. This is likely to be held before the Annual Summit.

PM Modi meets Malaysia PM Mahathir

PM Modi also held bilateral talks with Prime Minister of Malaysia Mahathir bin Mohamad in Russia Thursday. The two leaders discussed ways to diversify bilateral ties to benefit people in both countries.

Meetings continue in Vladivostok. Prime Ministers @chedetofficial and @narendramodi discuss ways to diversify India-Malaysia cooperation for the benefit of people in both countries. pic.twitter.com/hbSjDUcMpz — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 5, 2019

PM Modi arrived in Russia on Wednesday for a two-day visit to participate in the 20th India-Russia annual summit and the fifth meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). He is the first Indian PM to visit the Russian Far East Region.