Narendra Modi meets BJP national secretaries

With Assembly elections in five states inching closer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday met the BJP’s national secretaries at his residence. The interaction came shortly after party National President JP Nadda chaired a meeting with them in the afternoon.

Sources said Nadda reviewed organisational activities and preparations for the forthcoming Assembly elections in the five states, due early next year, as well as several by-polls. The politically-crucial Uttar Pradesh is among the states going to the polls.

Activities including those related to promoting the Covid vaccination drive were also discussed.

This was Nadda’s first physical meeting with the secretaries after their appointment last year—the delay happened on account of the pandemic.

The meeting lasted for more than an hour.

The Prime Minister had met general secretaries and office bearers from different wings of the BJP in a similar series of meetings last month.