PM Modi chairs meet of govt secretaries, directs all ministries to improve ‘Ease of Living’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a meeting with all government secretaries and directed all the ministries to adopt measures to improve the ‘Ease of Living’, PTI reported. “All ministries must focus on steps to improve ‘East of Living’,” Modi was quoted as saying by the agency.

The Prime Minister, who won another term with a majority, also said that the Lok Sabha election results indicated the “aspirations of the people to change status quo and seek a better life for themselves”.

The meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh.

The prime minister underlined that the Indian voter has outlined a vision for the next five years, and this is now an opportunity before the new government. “He said the mandate reflects the will and aspirations of the people to change the status quo, and seek a better life for themselves,” the statement said.

PM Modi also highlighted the importance of the “Make in India” initiative, and the need to make progress towards this achieving its objectives. The Prime Minister also stated that India’s progress in “ease of doing business” should reflect in greater facilitation for small businesses and entrepreneurs.