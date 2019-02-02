Toggle Menu
All Lok Sabha constituencies to have passport centres soon: Manoj Sinhahttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/narendra-modi-manoj-sinha-lok-sabha-constituencies-passport-centres-5566007/

All Lok Sabha constituencies to have passport centres soon: Manoj Sinha

The Minister of State for Telecommunications (Independent Charge), while unveiling a Kumbh Mela commemorative postage stamp here, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants that no Indian should travel more than 50 km for the issuance of a passport.

manoj sinha, narendra modi, lok sabha constituencies, passport, passport centres, kumbh mela, kumbh mela commemorative postage stamp, indian express news
Minister of State for Communications Manoj Sinha with UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Minister of Stamp and Civil Aviation Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi releases a postal stamp on the Kumbh Mela during the ongoing Kumbh Mela-2019, in Prayagraj (Allahabad) (PTI Photo)

Union Minister Manoj Sinha on Saturday said passport centres have been set up in almost all Lok Sabha constituencies and those which does not have that facility yet will get it very soon.

The Minister of State for Telecommunications (Independent Charge), while unveiling a Kumbh Mela commemorative postage stamp here, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants that no Indian should travel more than 50 km for the issuance of a passport.

Till 2014, there were 77 passport centres in the country. But now it has increased to more then 300. Some Lok Sabha constituencies which are yet to get a passport centre will get it by the end of February, Sinha said.

He also said the Department of Posts has started India Post Payments Bank facility and termed it “home delivery of banking services”.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Gujarat: Congress MLA from Unjha Ashaben Patel quits party, says she was being neglected
2 Will lodge FIRs in all state capitals over 'malicious campaign' against Priyanka Gandhi: Mahila Congress
3 Sardesai accuses Congress of twisting his statement on CM Manohar Parrikar