In Haryana, PM Modi hails CM Khattar for ‘commendable work’ towards women

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Kurukshetra on Tuesday, and hailed the role of women in the development of society as a whole. During his visit, the prime minister laid the foundation stone for six development projects including National Cancer Institute, Jhajjar and Shri Krishna Ayush University.

Addressing the women present at the ‘Swachh Shakti 2019’ event, Modi congratulated chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar for his ‘commendable work for women’ in the state.

Haryana, which was recently in news for heinous crimes against women, recognised the leadership role played by rural women in Swachh Bharat Mission towards achieving a clean and open defecation free country. “If daughters are empowered, the society is empowered. Therefore in last four years, the programs that have been formed women empowerment has been given a priority,” Modi said.

The prime minister in his speech also talked about the induction of women as fighter pilots in the Indian Air Force, a role which was initially limited to men. “For the first time, daughters have become fighter pilots in Air Force,” Modi said.

“We have also increased the maternity leave from 12 weeks to 26 weeks so that they can nourish their infants in a much better way,” he added. Modi also said that his government has introduced the provision of death punishment for rapists.

The event was attended by female sarpanches and women associated with the ‘Swachhta’ campaign from across the country.