PM Modi to address nation during 77th edition of Mann Ki Baat today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the 77th edition of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, at 11 am today. This comes on a day when the BJP government completes seven years in office.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s #MannKiBaat with the Nation – today at 11 AM. Do tune in! pic.twitter.com/Vuqu7vhFgH — Mann Ki Baat Updates मन की बात अपडेट्स (@mannkibaat) May 30, 2021

Earlier this month, Modi had sought ideas and suggestions from people on his social media accounts about topics for his Mann Ki Baat address. “PM Narendra Modi looks forward to sharing his thoughts on themes and issues that matter to you. The Prime Minister invites you to share your ideas on topics he should address on the 77th Episode of Mann Ki Baat,” the social media posts read.

The programme will also be broadcast in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast on All India Radio.

In the last edition of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi had lauded the efforts made by healthcare workers at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19 and addressed various topics like vaccine hesitancy. The Prime Minister also spoke to an ambulance driver as he lauded the efforts of other frontline workers such as lab technicians.

He had further urged people to stay positive and follow the treatment protocol as per the doctor’s advice. PM Modi noted that the second wave of Covid-19 is testing people’s patience and their limit to bear the pain. He added that this “toofan” (storm) has shaken the country after it was full of spirit and self-confidence after successfully tackling the first wave.

The address comes at a time when the country is still recording nearly 2 lakh fresh Covid-19 cases and over 3,000 related death every day.