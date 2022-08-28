scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

PM Modi to host 92nd Mann Ki Baat at 11 am today

Modi called for "innovative ideas and suggestions" to speak in his August address.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI/File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be hosting his 92nd Mann Ki Baat radio programme at 11 am on Sunday (August 28).

In his last Mann Ki Baat on July 31, Modi congratulated Indian sportspersons for performing “exceptionally well” at several international events and said July has been full of action when it comes to sports. Ace shuttler P V Sindhu won her first title of Singapore Open while Neeraj Chopra also continued his excellent performance and won the silver medal for the country in the World Athletics Championship, he said.

Speaking about the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ as India completed 75 years of Independence, Modi added, that Indians should follow their duty with full devotion and termed the next 25 years of Amrit Kaal as “Kartavyakaal” – an age of duty for every citizen. “Only then will we be able to fulfill the dream of those countless freedom fighters and to build the India of their dreams,” he said.

Earlier this week, the Prime Minister called for innovative ideas and suggestions to speak in his August address.

You can catch PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat live on DD, All India Radio, NaMo mobile app. The address will be broadcast in regional languauges at Aakashvani.

First published on: 28-08-2022 at 09:15:59 am
Next Story

More than 40 pc of Ram temple construction work complete in Ayodhya

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Premium
Worry and helplessness over Chennai’s new airport

Worry and helplessness over Chennai’s new airport

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country

Premium
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes back

6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes back

Premium
In absence of toilets, residents risk shame, speeding trains
Letter from Faridabad

In absence of toilets, residents risk shame, speeding trains

Hours after taking over, CJI Lalit holds meet to discuss backlog of cases

Hours after taking over, CJI Lalit holds meet to discuss backlog of cases

How the creators of 'Ghar Waapsi' made the idea of the provincial a runway success

How the creators of 'Ghar Waapsi' made the idea of the provincial a runway success

Premium
Manipur teen wins India’s 1st world judo title, Georgia town celebrates

Manipur teen wins India’s 1st world judo title, Georgia town celebrates

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 28: Latest News
Advertisement