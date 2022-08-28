PM Modi to host 92nd Mann Ki Baat at 11 am today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be hosting his 92nd Mann Ki Baat radio programme at 11 am on Sunday (August 28).

In his last Mann Ki Baat on July 31, Modi congratulated Indian sportspersons for performing “exceptionally well” at several international events and said July has been full of action when it comes to sports. Ace shuttler P V Sindhu won her first title of Singapore Open while Neeraj Chopra also continued his excellent performance and won the silver medal for the country in the World Athletics Championship, he said.

Speaking about the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ as India completed 75 years of Independence, Modi added, that Indians should follow their duty with full devotion and termed the next 25 years of Amrit Kaal as “Kartavyakaal” – an age of duty for every citizen. “Only then will we be able to fulfill the dream of those countless freedom fighters and to build the India of their dreams,” he said.

Earlier this week, the Prime Minister called for innovative ideas and suggestions to speak in his August address.

You can catch PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat live on DD, All India Radio, NaMo mobile app. The address will be broadcast in regional languauges at Aakashvani.