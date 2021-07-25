scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 25, 2021
Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: PM Modi to address nation at 11 am

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 25, 2021 10:29:35 am
PM Modi Mann Ki Baat Today Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat at 11 am on Sunday.

The programme will be broadcast live on All India Radio, DD and Narendra Modi mobile app. Akashvani will broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’ in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.

In his last address, PM Modi applauded India’s athletes, saying that they have all endured “years of toil” and the country should back them without putting them under pressure during the Tokyo Olympics. “Every player going to Tokyo has had one’s own share of struggle, and years of toil. They are going not only for themselves but for the country,” Modi said in his ‘Mann ki Baat’ address to the nation.

The prime minister had also urged people to get rid of vaccine hesitancy. Pointing out that it is crucial that vaccine hesitancy, which is based on rumours is addressed, Modi said India achieved the feat of inoculating million people in a single day. He also cited his own example along with his mother’s by saying both have been fully vaccinated.

Live Blog

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 11 am today. Follow this space for the latest updates.

10:07 (IST)25 Jul 2021
PM Modi to address nation at 11 am today

PM Modi will address the nation at 11 am through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am on Sunday.

During the last edition of his Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi had urged people to get rid of vaccine hesitancy. “Please get rid of fear. Sometimes people may get a fever but it is very mild & lasts only for a few hours. Avoiding (#COVID19) vaccine can be very dangerous. You’re not only putting yourself at risk but also your family & the entire village,” he had said.

The Prime Minister also paid tributes to sports legend Milkha Singh and asked people to wish the players participating in Tokyo Olympics through #Cheer4India on social media.

