Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM to address nation at 11 am today

PM Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat Today Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme, Mann ki Baat, at 11 am today. Earlier this morning on Twitter, he invited people to tune into his radio address.

“Looking forward to the #MannKiBaat programme today. Do tune in at 11 AM,” he tweeted.

The Mann ki Baat programme is aired on All India Radio, Doordarshan and the Narendra Modi App on the last Sunday of every month. It will also be live-streamed on YouTube channels of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B Ministry).

Stating that his monthly radio broadcast “personifies the New India spirit”, PM Modi in his June 30 address called it “the strength of 130 crore Indians.” Taking note of the growing water crisis in parts of the country, he had urged people to preserve every drop of water. Speaking about the country’s democratic spirit int he previous edition, Modi paid homage to those who fought against the Emergency imposed by then Indira Gandhi government in 1975.