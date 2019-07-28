Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM to address nation at 11 am today

Toggle Menu
Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat July 2019 Today Live Updates: The Mann ki Baat programme is aired on All India Radio, Doordarshan and the Narendra Modi App on the last Sunday of every month.

PM Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat Today Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme, Mann ki Baat, at 11 am today. Earlier this morning on Twitter, he invited people to tune into his radio address.

“Looking forward to the #MannKiBaat programme today. Do tune in at 11 AM,” he tweeted. 

The Mann ki Baat programme is aired on All India Radio, Doordarshan and the Narendra Modi App on the last Sunday of every month. It will also be live-streamed on YouTube channels of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B Ministry).

Stating that his monthly radio broadcast “personifies the New India spirit”, PM Modi in his June 30 address called it “the strength of 130 crore Indians.” Taking note of the growing water crisis in parts of the country, he had urged people to preserve every drop of water. Speaking about the country’s democratic spirit int he previous edition, Modi paid homage to those who fought against the Emergency imposed by then Indira Gandhi government in 1975.

Live Blog

PM Modi condoles Jaipal Reddy's death

Ahead of his radio programme today, PM Modi condoled the death of Congress veteran and former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy. "Shri Jaipal Reddy had years of experience in public life. He was respected as an articulate speaker and effective administrator. Saddened by his demise," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted quoting Modi. The prime minister's Mann ki Baat address will begin at 11 am. Follow this space for updates.

PM Modi invites people to tune into today's Mann ki Baat programme

In the previous edition of Mann ki Baat, his first after BJP's landlside victory in Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi said he was confident of his win as he had faith in people. Recalling his Kedarnath visit during polls, Modi said some politicised his journey but that it was an opportunity to meet his inner self. Modi had also said that the polls were the largest democratic election ever held in the world, with 61 crore Indians exercising their franchise.

In his first term, Modi had addressed the nation on 53 occasions through his monthly broadcast after coming to power in 2014.

