Play role in anti-drug drive, create slogans, songs: PM Narendra Modi to youth

During his Mann ki Baat address, Modi warned drug addiction does not just engulf a single individual but the entire family as he commended those raising awareness against drugs and stepping forward to help people struggling with addiction.

By: Express News Service
3 min readNew DelhiAug 31, 2026 05:00 AM IST
Play role in anti-drug drive, create slogans, songs: Modi to youthPrime Minister Narendra Modi at a yoga session organised by the Yoga Federation of Uzbekistan in Tashkent. (PTI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the youth on Sunday to take “creative efforts” and bolster the campaign against drug abuse to create a powerful slogan or songs to convey the message for a drug-free life.

During his Mann ki Baat address, Modi warned drug addiction does not just engulf a single individual but the entire family as he commended those raising awareness against drugs and stepping forward to help people struggling with addiction.

“Can you come up with a powerful slogan for a drug-free India? Can our young musicians create songs that convey the message of a drug-free life? Can students and theatre groups write touching short plays that highlight the dangers of drugs while also showing the path to recovery? Our country has no shortage of excellent content creators. I urge them to create content in various languages that helps society in this endeavour,” he said. “You can use your creativity as a medium for social change…creative efforts prove more impactful than formal campaigns. Let us all play our part in this noble mission to keep India’s youth away from drugs and free from addiction”.

Story continues below this ad

Launched on August 15, 2020, under the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction, the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan is a flagship government initiative.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI Photo)

This year, which marks the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, 8 crore Tiranga selfies were uploaded, the PM said. Through the Suryapath Tiranga initiative, the tricolour embarked on a unique journey across the globe, he said.

He said, “Nearly 46% of the beneficiaries of PM SVANidhi Scheme are women. Around 35 lakh women across the country are connecting with this scheme to advance their businesses.”

Calling for honouring local artisans during Vishwakarma Puja in September, he said, “I once again urge you to be ‘Vocal for Local’. Being ‘Vocal for Local’ doesn’t merely mean buying earthen lamps… Whatever item we purchase for our homes, do ensure it is made in India… Our friends from creative world, influencers and celebrities also have a significant role to play in it.”

Story continues below this ad

The PM also paid tribute to legendary Bengali actor and “Mahanayak” Uttam Kumar, whose birth centenary falls on September 3. “Mahanayak Uttam Kumar chirodin manusher hridaye raj korben (He will forever rule the hearts of people),” PM said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 31: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments