Play role in anti-drug drive, create slogans, songs: PM Narendra Modi to youth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the youth on Sunday to take “creative efforts” and bolster the campaign against drug abuse to create a powerful slogan or songs to convey the message for a drug-free life.

During his Mann ki Baat address, Modi warned drug addiction does not just engulf a single individual but the entire family as he commended those raising awareness against drugs and stepping forward to help people struggling with addiction.

“Can you come up with a powerful slogan for a drug-free India? Can our young musicians create songs that convey the message of a drug-free life? Can students and theatre groups write touching short plays that highlight the dangers of drugs while also showing the path to recovery? Our country has no shortage of excellent content creators. I urge them to create content in various languages that helps society in this endeavour,” he said. “You can use your creativity as a medium for social change…creative efforts prove more impactful than formal campaigns. Let us all play our part in this noble mission to keep India’s youth away from drugs and free from addiction”.