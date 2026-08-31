Play role in anti-drug drive, create slogans, songs: PM Narendra Modi to youth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the youth on Sunday to take “creative efforts” and bolster the campaign against drug abuse to create a powerful slogan or songs to convey the message for a drug-free life.
During his Mann ki Baat address, Modi warned drug addiction does not just engulf a single individual but the entire family as he commended those raising awareness against drugs and stepping forward to help people struggling with addiction.
“Can you come up with a powerful slogan for a drug-free India? Can our young musicians create songs that convey the message of a drug-free life? Can students and theatre groups write touching short plays that highlight the dangers of drugs while also showing the path to recovery? Our country has no shortage of excellent content creators. I urge them to create content in various languages that helps society in this endeavour,” he said. “You can use your creativity as a medium for social change…creative efforts prove more impactful than formal campaigns. Let us all play our part in this noble mission to keep India’s youth away from drugs and free from addiction”.
Launched on August 15, 2020, under the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction, the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan is a flagship government initiative.
This year, which marks the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, 8 crore Tiranga selfies were uploaded, the PM said. Through the Suryapath Tiranga initiative, the tricolour embarked on a unique journey across the globe, he said.
He said, “Nearly 46% of the beneficiaries of PM SVANidhi Scheme are women. Around 35 lakh women across the country are connecting with this scheme to advance their businesses.”
Calling for honouring local artisans during Vishwakarma Puja in September, he said, “I once again urge you to be ‘Vocal for Local’. Being ‘Vocal for Local’ doesn’t merely mean buying earthen lamps… Whatever item we purchase for our homes, do ensure it is made in India… Our friends from creative world, influencers and celebrities also have a significant role to play in it.”
The PM also paid tribute to legendary Bengali actor and “Mahanayak” Uttam Kumar, whose birth centenary falls on September 3. “Mahanayak Uttam Kumar chirodin manusher hridaye raj korben (He will forever rule the hearts of people),” PM said.