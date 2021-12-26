PM Modi addresses last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program of 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will address the 84th episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the final edition for 2021.

The latest episode comes soon after PM Modi’s surprise address on Christmas night, where he announced booster doses of the covid vaccine for the elderly and healthcare workers as well as shots for children between the ages of 15 and 18.

The program will be broadcast live at 11:00 on the prime minister’s social media handles as well as on AIR and Doordarshan.

In last month’s episode, PM Modi urged people to remain vigilant and adopt all possible precautions to prevent the spread of Covid-19. “Never forget that corona has not gone yet. It is our responsibility to take all precautions,” PM Modi said during the address.

He also paid tribute to the armed forces, weeks before the 50th anniversary celebrations of India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. The prime minister went on to laud the impact that various government schemes have had over the years. He also spoke to two beneficiaries of the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat health scheme, who were able to avail of life-saving treatments under the scheme.