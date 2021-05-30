‘India now producing 10 times more medical oxygen’: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the 77th edition of the Mann Ki Baat programme, said India has ramped up its medical oxygen production by over 10 times to cater to the needs of the country during the pandemic.

“During normal times, India used to produce 900 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen in a day. Now, that figure has gone up to about 9,500 metric tonnes every day to supply the life-saving gas to hospitals treating Covid-19 patients,” he added.

His address comes at a time when the country has been recording nearly 2 lakh fresh Covid-19 cases and over 3,000 related deaths every day.

During the address, the Prime Minister also lauded the countrymen for displaying immense resolve while fighting the second wave of Covid-19, a pandemic that he described as the “worst in 100 years”. “India’s resolve to face it has always been greater. The collective strength of the country and our spirit of service have helped the country tide through all crisis,” he added.

The Prime Minister also praised the people of the states affected by the two cyclones (Tauktae and Yaas), which hit the country in a month, and said they showed courage, patience and discipline. “I respectfully and wholeheartedly respect all the citizens,” he said during his Mann Ki Baat address.

“Those who came forward and took part in the relief and rescue work, any amount appreciation for all these people will be less. I salute them all. I express my deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. We all stand with the people who have suffered losses,” Modi added.

Commemorating the NDA government on completing seven years in office, Modi said, “When we see that India does not work as per the thoughts and pressure of other nations but according to its resolve, we feel proud.”

He added, “Over the years, the country has run on the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’. When India does not compromise on issues of national security, when the strength of our forces increases, we feel that we are on the right track.”

During the address, Modi spoke with a liquid oxygen tanker driver, a woman railway driver and an air force officer involved in transportation of oxygen and related equipment to drive home the point on how these people are working overtime to ensure oxygen reaches those in need.